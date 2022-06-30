This season, instead of flipping a house, The Home Team will be hitting the streets to complete mini-makeovers, discover the hottest trends and talk to some of the most interesting creators in the home and garden space.

Your dedicated team of DIYers, Anthony Scott and Leah McLeod, aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty and show you how to recreate the best styles from your shed at home for a fraction of the cost!

Tune in and get inspired to do that job you’ve been putting off for too long.