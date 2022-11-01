The Happy Elf

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Happy Elf
PG | Movies

Air Date: Tue 1 Nov 2022Expires: in 2 months

Harry Connick, Jr.'s family comedy follows one of Santa's helpers whose overly optimistic outlook is put to the test when he decides to bring Christmas joy to a sad little town called Bluesville.

Movie
Articles

Movie

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2005

About the Movie

Based on Grammy-winner Harry Connick, Jr.'s original song, this family comedy follows one of Santa's helpers whose overly optimistic outlook is put to the test when he decides to bring Christmas joy to a sad little town called Bluesville.