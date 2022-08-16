Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Guard - S2 Ep. 1
Drama
Air Date: Tue 24 Aug 2021Expires: in 9 days
Tension mounts in Port Hallet as the local commercial fishermen are shut out by moratorium that excludes First Nations fishing.
Episodes
Episodes
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 2
About the Show
Drama series portraying the professional and personal lives of several Canadian Coast Guard workers specializing in search and rescue operations in the Pacific Ocean.