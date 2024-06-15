Sign in to watch this video
The Graham Norton Show - S30 Ep. 8
Light Entertainment
Air Date: Sat 15 Jun 2024
It's a show jam-packed with talent as Graham has fun on the couch with Daniel Craig, Clive Myrie, Sir Ian McKellen and John Bishop. Plus, Charlie Puth performs his song "Loser".
