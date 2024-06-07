The Graham Norton Show

The Graham Norton Show - S30 Ep. 5
M | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Sat 8 Jun 2024

Graham is joined by Bono, Taylor Swift, Eddie Redmayne and Alex Scott. Finishing off proceedings in style, Lady Blackbird performs her uplifting new single Feel It Comin'.

Season 30