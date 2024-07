58 mins

S30 Ep. 22 - New Year's Eve Special Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Romesh Ranganathan Joining Graham on the sofa are Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Romesh Ranganathan, footballer Leah Williamson, and the stars of Cabaret. Plus, end-of-year stories from The Big Red Chair.