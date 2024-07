49 mins

S30 Ep. 11 - Tom Hanks, Naomi Ackie, Richard Osman, Suranne Jones, Rina Sawayama Kick off the shoes and nestle in for a night full of international superstars as Graham is joined by Tom Hanks, Naomi Ackie, Richard Osman and Suranne Jones. Plus, Rina Sawayama sings Hold the Girl.