49 mins

S30 Ep. 10 - Kate Winslet, Sir Lenny Henry, Nadiya Hussain, Jack Whitehall, Olly Murs The irrepressible Graham Norton is joined by Kate Winslet, Sir Lenny Henry, Jack Whitehall and chef Nadiya Hussain. Plus, Olly Murs performs and there are more stories from The Big Red Chair.