Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Graham Norton Show - S30 Ep. 7
Light Entertainment
Air Date: Fri 29 Mar 2024
Settle in for a grand night of entertainment as Graham is joined by legendary singer Bruce Springsteen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Anna Maxwell Martin and Mo Gilligan. With music from Florence and the Machine.
EpisodesVideo ExtrasHome
Episodes
S30 Ep. 7 - Bruce Springsteen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Anna Maxwell Martin, Mo Gilligan, Florence And The Machine
Settle in for a grand night of entertainment as Graham is joined by legendary singer Bruce Springsteen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Anna Maxwell Martin and Mo Gilligan. With music from Florence and the Machine.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 30