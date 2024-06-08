The Graham Norton Show

The Graham Norton Show - S30 Ep. 6
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Sat 8 Jun 2024

Always happy with a crowded couch, tonight Graham is joined by Paul Mescal, Michaela Coel, Winston Duke, Emma Corrin and Richard Ayoade. Music comes from young hip hop star Loyle Carner.

Season 30