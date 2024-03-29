Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Graham Norton Show - S30 Ep. 5
Light Entertainment
Air Date: Fri 29 Mar 2024
Graham is joined by Bono, Taylor Swift, Eddie Redmayne and Alex Scott. Finishing off proceedings in style, Lady Blackbird performs her uplifting new single Feel It Comin'.
EpisodesVideo ExtrasHome
Episodes
S30 Ep. 7 - Bruce Springsteen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Anna Maxwell Martin, Mo Gilligan, Florence And The Machine
Settle in for a grand night of entertainment as Graham is joined by legendary singer Bruce Springsteen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Anna Maxwell Martin and Mo Gilligan. With music from Florence and the Machine.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 30