The 5 Game Changers From the Season 7 Premiere

1. Alicia Is Flying Solo

Just like in the show’s first season, Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies) is the underdog all over again. Reeling from a political scandal and clashing with her old law firm, Alicia struggles to find her feet running a solo legal practice. But, as she tells almost anyone who will listen, she is an independent woman who doesn’t need to answer to anyone. We’re sure Alicia will pull through.

2. A New Friendship

Through her solo struggles Alicia bonds with Lucca Quinn, played by Cush Jumbo. This burgeoning friendship gets off to a passive-aggressive start, but the pair end up helping each other out of their sticky situations. Alicia could definitely use a friend, and Lucca seems to be the right balance of fiery and fun.

3. A Bid for the Presidency

In the last season’s finale, Alicia’s husband and Illinois governor Peter Florrick (Chris Noth) asked his wife’s permission to run for President. She refused at the time, but this new Alicia has had a change of heart. The showrunners Robert and Michelle King have hinted that this could spell some political cameos in this season.

4. Peter and Eli Part Ways

For the last six seasons, the partnership between Peter and his crafty campaign manager Eli Gold (Alan Cumming) has been one of the few consistent working relationships on the show. All that is no more after Peter goes behind Eli’s back in a bid to get his foot into the oval office, hiring Ruth Eastman (Margo Martindale) to replace Eli as his new political strategist. Eli launches into a fiery tirade against Peter and his lack of loyalty, vowing to get revenge by ruining his campaign.

5. Alicia and Eli Team Up

After getting fired, Eli mopes at home watching B-grade movies for all of one scene, before transforming himself with a sleek new haircut and coming out swinging. He offers himself as Alicia’s Chief of Staff, his vengeful motivation being destroy Peter’s campaign from within. But after Alicia’s State’s Attorney scandal last season, she could certainly use a master manipulator like Eli on her side. With these two teaming up there should also be a lot more scene-stealing banter between Julianna Margulies and Alan Cumming. Bring it on.