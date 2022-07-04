The Good Wife stars Julianna Margulies as Alicia Florrick, a disgraced wife who returns to work as a lawyer after her husband, Peter Florrick, is imprisoned following a scandal.

After starting her own firm and finding success as a litigator alongside her colleagues Diane Lockhart and Cary Agos, Peter’s trusted advisor, Eli Gold, convinces Alicia to run for State’s Attorney, the position once infamously held by her husband. Following a win at the polls after a hard-fought campaign, Alicia is forced to step down from office when voter fraud threatens the Democratic Party in the state of Illinois. Now, with her political career over before it began and without a law firm to call her own, she cautiously begins to practice law, with only the assistance of Jason Crouse, a calm, experienced hourly investigator whom she hires. Alicia must find a way to reinvent herself, all while Peter, now Governor of Illinois, contemplates a bid for the Presidency that may thrust her into the spotlight once again.