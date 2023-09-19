Hugh Bonneville stars alongside Jack Lowden and Dominic Cooper in a series inspired by the iconic true story of the Brink's-Mat robbery and its aftermath.

On 26 November 1983, six armed men broke into the Brink's-Mat security depot, stumbling across gold bullion worth £26m. The disposal of the bullion caused the birth of large-scale international money laundering, provided the dirty money that helped fuel the London Docklands property boom, united blue and white-collar criminals and left controversy and murder in its wake.

What started as a `typical Old Kent Road armed robbery' according to detectives at the time, became a seminal event in British criminal history.