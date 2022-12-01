The Flatshare is set in the UK and follows Tiffany (Jessica Brown Findlay) and Leon (Anthony Welsh), who are both low earners, struggling to afford somewhere to rent.

After Tiffany goes through a bad breakup and urgently needs somewhere cheap to rent, they come up with the genius idea to split the costs of a one-bedroom apartment and share the bed while remaining distanced. But their plan doesn't go quite how they intend when they begin to rely on each other’s Post-it notes for support.

This Paramount+ television adaptation is based on Beth O'Leary's 2019 novel, The Flatshare.