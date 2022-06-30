Barry Allen was orphaned at the tender age of 11 after his mother died in a freak accident and his father was wrongly convicted of her murder. Now a police forensic scientist, he dedicates his time to learning the truth about his mother's death by following up on every new scientific advancement and urban legend. When his latest obsession causes an explosion, it creates a freak storm and Barry is struck by lightning. He awakes from a coma nine months later with the power of super speed. He learns that others who have gained powers use them for evil, therefore he dedicates himself to protecting innocent people while still trying to solve his mother's murder mystery.