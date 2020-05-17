Shows
Who will be recruited as the new Traitor? The Traitors continues 7.30 Sunday on 10 and 10 Play on demand.
Claire emotionally reflects on how serious she took her role as a Traitor.
The Dog House
Puppy-Love At First Sight
Lifestyle
Details
Could this be the perfect match?
15 secs
The Dog House Casting Call
Are you looking to adopt a dog? Applications are now open for The Dog House Australia
3 mins
Family Finds Their Fur-ever Friend
Could Bailey the Staffy be the perfect match for this loving family?
2 mins
Puppy-Love At First Sight
Could this be the perfect match?
Articles
Paw-se And Read Why The Dog House Will Be Your New Favourite Show
Our new feel good documentary series, The Dog House, delves into a rural British Dog Rescue Centre, who are committed to matching homeless dog’s with their new owners.
Fetch The Remote! The Dog House Comes To 10
If you’ve been feeling a little ruff in iso, and looking for a new leash on life, look no further than The Dog House.
Season 1
