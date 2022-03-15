Parmigiana's Backstory

The Dog House Australia

image-placeholder1 mins

Things You May Not Realise Your Dog Is Telling You

Not Seen On TV: Learn more about the body language of dogs and what it could mean.

image-placeholder2 mins

Bathtime With Baxter

Not Seen On TV: Get to know Baxter while he bathes to help with his skin condition

image-placeholder2 mins

Playtime With Banjo

Not Seen On TV: From butt scratches to cuddles, Banjo is living his best life in this exclusive extra.

image-placeholder3 mins

How To Train Your Dog

Not Seen On TV: Learn tips and tricks from AWL NSW on the best way to train your dog, and why it's important that they learn basic commands.

image-placeholder2 mins

image-placeholder5 mins

How To Manage Seperation Anxiety

Special guests from the Animal Welfare League NSW join Studio 10 to discuss all things The Dog House Australia with tips and tricks on managing separation anxiety.

image-placeholder3 mins

A Day In The Life Of A Dog

Not Seen On TV: Treats, walks and playtime! This is what life looks like for the dogs at the Animal Welfare League.

image-placeholder2 mins

Donia's Foster Drop Off

Not Seen On TV: Donia's foster carer brings her to AWL so she can find her forever home.

