Extras
Things You May Not Realise Your Dog Is Telling You
Not Seen On TV: Learn more about the body language of dogs and what it could mean.
Bathtime With Baxter
Not Seen On TV: Get to know Baxter while he bathes to help with his skin condition
Playtime With Banjo
Not Seen On TV: From butt scratches to cuddles, Banjo is living his best life in this exclusive extra.
How To Train Your Dog
Not Seen On TV: Learn tips and tricks from AWL NSW on the best way to train your dog, and why it's important that they learn basic commands.
Parmigiana's Backstory
Not Seen On TV: Find out more about Parmigianna from Episode 2 of The Dog House Australia
How To Manage Seperation Anxiety
Special guests from the Animal Welfare League NSW join Studio 10 to discuss all things The Dog House Australia with tips and tricks on managing separation anxiety.
A Day In The Life Of A Dog
Not Seen On TV: Treats, walks and playtime! This is what life looks like for the dogs at the Animal Welfare League.