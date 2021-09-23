Shows
Who The (Bleep) Did I Marry? Is 10 play's Latest True Crime Documentary Show That Will Leave You Shocked
The Amazing Race Australia Are Off To Colombia
It's chaos in Colombia! Will this be the last episode for favourites Heath and Toni? The Amazing Race Australia continues 7.30 Sunday on 10 an 10 play.
Meet Jay & Sally
Meet single parents, Sally and Jay from The Real Love Boat. Coming soon to 10.
The Traitors Is Coming Soon To 10 and 10 play
Welcome to a new kind of game. Rodger Corser hosts the new nail-biting psychological adventure series, coming soon to 10 and 10 play on demand.
Kids
Win
The Dog House Australia
The Dog House Australia First Look
NC
|
Lifestyle
Details
The Dog House Australia premiere Tuesday October 12
Add to my Shows
Share
Episodes
Web Extras
Apply Now
Articles
More
Extras
40 secs
Will Louey And Pippi's Puppy Love Survive?
Louey and Pippi are very much in love but will they be able to find their fur-ever home together? Find out Tuesday at 7:30 on 10 and 10 play on demand.
40 secs
Onyx Is Looking For A Family
Can Onyx overcome his fears and win over newlyweds Natalie and Ryan? Find out on Tuesday at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.
1 mins
Bloopers And Extras
UNSEEN: The Dog House Australia bloopers are just as wholesome as the series!
3 mins
Meet A Bunch Of New Pups
UNSEEN: In the cutest introduction, meet the team from the Animal Welfare League in New South Wales and some dogs you didn't see in the episode.
2 mins
Life As An Animal Attendant
Feeding, cleaning and caring! This is what a day in the life of an animal attendant looks like.
2 mins
Everything You Need To Know Before Adopting A Dog
Ready, set, adopt! This is the ultimate guide to adopting a dog for the first time.
40 secs
The Dog House Australia First Look
The Dog House Australia premiere Tuesday October 12
2 mins
The Dog House Australia Sneak Peek
Putting their best paw forward, are loveable four-legged singles who aren’t broken and don’t need fixing, all they need is love. Who will finally bark up the right tree and find themselves a fur-ever home?
Featured Content
Season 1
