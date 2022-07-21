The Dog House Australia

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Dog House Australia - S2 Ep. 9
PG | Lifestyle

Air Date: Thu 21 Jul 2022

Amy and Kunal hope getting a dog will help their little boy, Arnav, get his spark back. They meet little Lane, a dachshund cross pup. While it's love at first sight for Arnav, his parents are less sure.

Episodes
Web Extras
Apply NowArticles
More

Episodes

Not Seen On TV

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Doggy Backstories

Meet The Pups

Binge The Dog House UK

The Dog House Australia Season 1

Season 2