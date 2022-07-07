The Dog House Australia

The Dog House Australia Season 2 Returns With Brand New Episodes

The cutest show on Australian television, The Dog House Australia, is returning to the screen to finish its second season, so you can expect to see more wagging tails, cuddles and happily ever afters.

In case you’re new around here, The Dog House Australia is narrated by Doctor Chris Brown and filmed at Animal Welfare League NSW, a doggy sanctuary where people and pups come in search of a soulmate.

Before a brief hiatus, the show had introduced us to a number of adorable dogs, from Parmigiana the goofy Border Collie and Banjo the funny Pug, to Lightning the fun-loving Kelpie and Biscuit the smart Beaglier.

Mark your calendars because season 2 returns on Thursday 14th July at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

They’ll be picking up where they left off with a brand new episode, following Sammy the Jack Russell, who has the wiggliest bum ever, and neglect victim Martin the Staffy.

But before you find out if they find their forever home, make sure you're all caught up.

Watch or re-watch all previous episodes of The Dog House Australia on 10 play now.

Trust us, this will be a series-ending you won’t want to miss, so make sure you tune in.

The Dog House Australia season 2 continues Thursday 14th July at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand

