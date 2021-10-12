The Dog House Australia

Meet Zoe and Buster

Get to know inseparable pair Zoe and Buster, the loveable Mini Foxy cross Chihuahuas from season one of The Dog House Australia.

Meet Zoe and Buster, two best friends looking for a place to call home.

Zoe and Buster are both black and white Mini Foxy cross Chihuahuas. Zoe is an 8 year old female and Buster is a 7 year old male.

Here's a little bit more about the pair:

BACKGROUND:

Zoe and Buster came into the shelter as a medical surrender. They are a bonded pair and need to be rehomed together.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • They are both lounge lizards who love to chill out with their people on the couch.
  • Zoe is well behaved. She might bark when someone is at the door, but not for long.
  • Buster is also well behaved and loves cuddles.

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Each other.
  • Zoe and Buster love kids but only the older ones.
  • Pats and attention.
