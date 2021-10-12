Meet Zoe and Buster, two best friends looking for a place to call home.
Zoe and Buster are both black and white Mini Foxy cross Chihuahuas. Zoe is an 8 year old female and Buster is a 7 year old male.
Here's a little bit more about the pair:
BACKGROUND:
Zoe and Buster came into the shelter as a medical surrender. They are a bonded pair and need to be rehomed together.
PERSONALITY POINTS:
- They are both lounge lizards who love to chill out with their people on the couch.
- Zoe is well behaved. She might bark when someone is at the door, but not for long.
- Buster is also well behaved and loves cuddles.
FAVOURITE THINGS:
- Each other.
- Zoe and Buster love kids but only the older ones.
- Pats and attention.