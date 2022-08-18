The Dog House Australia

EpisodesWeb ExtrasApply NowArticles
More
Back

Meet Yoga

Meet Yoga

Get to know Yoga, the timid and delicate Mini Foxie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Yoga and I am an 8-year-old female wirehaired Jack Russell, mixed breed Mini Foxie. My colour is tri-colour.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Yoga was transferred to the AWL from the Dubbo animal shelter. It is not known why she was surrendered. She was brought to Kemps Creek along with several other small dogs, and has been sharing a kennel with one of them.

PERSONALITY POINTS

  • Very timid at first, takes a while to warm up
  • Wants to please, doesn’t cause a fuss
  • Delicate little lady

FAVOURITE THINGS

  • Food
  • Patient people
  • Gentle pats

FACTS

  • Her name is Yoga
  • She is around 8 years old.
  • She’s a wirehaired jack Russell X mini foxie
  • She has only just arrived at the shelter.

MEDICAL

  • Incoming medical complete – needs desexing.
  • Has had dew claw removal and mammary tumour removed.
Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play
NEXT STORY

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Advertisement

Related Articles

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Do you like dogs? Because 10 play has gone barking mad for dog shows.
Meet Sookie

Meet Sookie

Get to know Sookie, the cheeky and small Daschund x Terrier from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Lambkins

Meet Lambkins

Get to know Lambkins, the timid Maltese from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Milo

Meet Milo

Get to know Milo, the sweet and loyal Kelpie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Davey

Meet Davey

Get to know Davey, the excitable and smart Border Collie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.