Allow me to introduce myself...
My name is Yoga and I am an 8-year-old female wirehaired Jack Russell, mixed breed Mini Foxie. My colour is tri-colour.
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:
BACKGROUND
Yoga was transferred to the AWL from the Dubbo animal shelter. It is not known why she was surrendered. She was brought to Kemps Creek along with several other small dogs, and has been sharing a kennel with one of them.
PERSONALITY POINTS
- Very timid at first, takes a while to warm up
- Wants to please, doesn’t cause a fuss
- Delicate little lady
FAVOURITE THINGS
- Food
- Patient people
- Gentle pats
FACTS
- Her name is Yoga
- She is around 8 years old.
- She’s a wirehaired jack Russell X mini foxie
- She has only just arrived at the shelter.
MEDICAL
- Incoming medical complete – needs desexing.
- Has had dew claw removal and mammary tumour removed.