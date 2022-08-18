Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Yoga and I am an 8-year-old female wirehaired Jack Russell, mixed breed Mini Foxie. My colour is tri-colour.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Yoga was transferred to the AWL from the Dubbo animal shelter. It is not known why she was surrendered. She was brought to Kemps Creek along with several other small dogs, and has been sharing a kennel with one of them.

PERSONALITY POINTS

Very timid at first, takes a while to warm up

Wants to please, doesn’t cause a fuss

Delicate little lady

FAVOURITE THINGS

Food

Patient people

Gentle pats

FACTS

Her name is Yoga

She is around 8 years old.

She’s a wirehaired jack Russell X mini foxie

She has only just arrived at the shelter.

MEDICAL