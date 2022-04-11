Meet Wolfie

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Wolfie and I am a 5 month old, male, Irish Wolfhound, mixed breed. My colour is black / white.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Wolfie came into the shelter as a medical surrender, as the sibling of a positive parvo case and his owners could not afford vet treatment.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

Resilient guy with a great temperament

People pleaser

Super energetic and wants to say hello to everyone he meets.

FAVOURITE THINGS:

People

Nice fluffy beds

Zoomies

FACTS:

His name if Wolfie

He’s just over 5months old

He’s an Irish Wolfhound cross breed.

MEDICAL: