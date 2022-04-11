The Dog House Australia

EpisodesWeb ExtrasApply NowArticles
More
Back

Meet Wolfie

Meet Wolfie

Get to know Wolfie, the resilient Irish Wolfhound from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Wolfie and I am a 5 month old, male, Irish Wolfhound, mixed breed. My colour is black / white.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Wolfie came into the shelter as a medical surrender, as the sibling of a positive parvo case and his owners could not afford vet treatment.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • Resilient guy with a great temperament
  • People pleaser
  • Super energetic and wants to say hello to everyone he meets.

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • People
  • Nice fluffy beds
  • Zoomies

FACTS:

  • His name if Wolfie
  • He’s just over 5months old
  • He’s an Irish Wolfhound cross breed.

MEDICAL:

  • None.
Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play
NEXT STORY

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Advertisement

Related Articles

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Do you like dogs? Because 10 play has gone barking mad for dog shows.
Meet Sookie

Meet Sookie

Get to know Sookie, the cheeky and small Daschund x Terrier from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Yoga

Meet Yoga

Get to know Yoga, the timid and delicate Mini Foxie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Lambkins

Meet Lambkins

Get to know Lambkins, the timid Maltese from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Milo

Meet Milo

Get to know Milo, the sweet and loyal Kelpie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.