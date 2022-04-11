Meet Wolfie

Allow me to introduce myself...
My name is Wolfie and I am a 5 month old, male, Irish Wolfhound, mixed breed. My colour is black / white.
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:
BACKGROUND:
Wolfie came into the shelter as a medical surrender, as the sibling of a positive parvo case and his owners could not afford vet treatment.
PERSONALITY POINTS:
- Resilient guy with a great temperament
- People pleaser
- Super energetic and wants to say hello to everyone he meets.
FAVOURITE THINGS:
- People
- Nice fluffy beds
- Zoomies
FACTS:
- His name if Wolfie
- He’s just over 5months old
- He’s an Irish Wolfhound cross breed.
MEDICAL:
- None.