Meet Winnie

My name is Winnie...

I’ve been in the shelter for 14 days. I am a 5 year old desexed male Pug mix. My colour is Brindle.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Winnie was transferred to the AWL from Shoalhaven Animal Shelter. He was surrendered by his owners who were going overseas. Can be a bit jumpy so best suited to a home with older kids. Previous owners took him to doggy daycare and had no issues with other dogs. Has been an inside dog all his life.

PERSONALITY POINTS

Unique little pooch in looks and personality

Independent and smart

Dislikes birds, chickens and getting his nails trimmed.

FAVOURITE THINGS

Going to the beach

Obsessed with squeaky toys

Lazing about in the shade

FACTS

His name is Winnie

He’s 5 years old.

He’s a Pug Mixed Breed

MEDICAL