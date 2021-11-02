Meet Vada, she is a 2 year-old Australian Cattledog cross Bull Arab. Her colour is red and white.
Here's what Vada's carers have to say about her:
Vada takes a while to warm up to people but once she likes you she will be your friend for life.
Here's a little bit more about Vada:
BACKGROUND:
Vada was surrendered to AWL by her previous owners. She has been shy since arriving at the shelter but is starting to come out of her shell.
PERSONALITY POINTS:
- A big dog, but thinks she's a lap dog.
- Independent.
- Good with elderly people and kids.
FAVOURITE THINGS:
- Food.
- Loves ropes and tug of war.
- Other dogs.