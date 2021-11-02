The Dog House Australia

Meet Vada

Get to know Vada, the shy but loveable Australian Cattledog cross Bull Arab from season one of The Dog House Australia.

Meet Vada, she is a 2 year-old Australian Cattledog cross Bull Arab. Her colour is red and white.

Here's what Vada's carers have to say about her:

Vada takes a while to warm up to people but once she likes you she will be your friend for life.

Here's a little bit more about Vada:

BACKGROUND:

Vada was surrendered to AWL by her previous owners. She has been shy since arriving at the shelter but is starting to come out of her shell.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • A big dog, but thinks she's a lap dog.
  • Independent.
  • Good with elderly people and kids.

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Food.
  • Loves ropes and tug of war.
  • Other dogs.
