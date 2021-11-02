Meet Vada, she is a 2 year-old Australian Cattledog cross Bull Arab. Her colour is red and white.

Here's what Vada's carers have to say about her:

Vada takes a while to warm up to people but once she likes you she will be your friend for life.

Here's a little bit more about Vada:

BACKGROUND:

Vada was surrendered to AWL by her previous owners. She has been shy since arriving at the shelter but is starting to come out of her shell.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

A big dog, but thinks she's a lap dog.

Independent.

Good with elderly people and kids.

FAVOURITE THINGS: