Meet Tessa, she is a two year old mixed breed Bull Arab. Her colour is white and tan.
This is what Tessa's carers have to say about her:
She’s loyal, affectionate and a real people pleaser and will do anything for food. She has had at least one litter. She’s the dream dog- kid, cat and dog social and is a really laid back girl.
Here's a little bit more about Tessa:
BACKGROUND:
Tessa was found abandoned at a regional pound and brought to the shelter. She came in with her 5 puppies who were roughly 8 weeks old.
PERSONALITY POINTS:
- She’s the sweetest, calmest lady ever.
- She’s a dream dog. Kid, cat and dog social.
- She is super laid back, nothing phases her.
FAVOURITE THINGS:
- Food!
- Loves Zoomies, other dogs and people.
- Walking on the lead: she’s still learning.