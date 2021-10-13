The Dog House Australia

Meet Tessa

Get to know Tessa, the friendly mixed breed Bull Arab from season one of The Dog House Australia.

Meet Tessa, she is a two year old mixed breed Bull Arab. Her colour is white and tan.

This is what Tessa's carers have to say about her:

She’s loyal, affectionate and a real people pleaser and will do anything for food. She has had at least one litter. She’s the dream dog- kid, cat and dog social and is a really laid back girl.

Here's a little bit more about Tessa:

BACKGROUND:

Tessa was found abandoned at a regional pound and brought to the shelter. She came in with her 5 puppies who were roughly 8 weeks old.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • She’s the sweetest, calmest lady ever.
  • She’s a dream dog. Kid, cat and dog social.
  • She is super laid back, nothing phases her.

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Food!
  • Loves Zoomies, other dogs and people.
  • Walking on the lead: she’s still learning.
