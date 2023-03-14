Meet Sweetie

The Dog House Australia

Get to know Sweetie, the sweet and gentle Staffordshire Terrier from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.

My name is Sweetie...

I’ve been in the shelter for over 55 days. I am an 11 year 3 month old desexed female Staffordshire Terrier mix. My colour is Blue.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Sweetie came to through to the AWL as an abandonment case through the inspectors.

PERSONALITY POINTS

  • Sweet and gentle demeanor.
  • Easily manageable and looking for a calming environment.
  • Likes her one-on-one time with her people

FAVOURITE THINGS

  • Loves to sniff
  • Close companionship with pats and cuddles
  • Treat lover

FACTS

  • Her name is Sweetie
  • She’s just over 11 years old
  • She’s a small staffy x

MEDICAL

  • Microchipped, vaccinated and microchipped. Disclaimer for angular limb deformities, and has had a mastcell tumour.
