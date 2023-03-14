Meet Sweetie

My name is Sweetie...

I’ve been in the shelter for over 55 days. I am an 11 year 3 month old desexed female Staffordshire Terrier mix. My colour is Blue.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Sweetie came to through to the AWL as an abandonment case through the inspectors.

PERSONALITY POINTS

Sweet and gentle demeanor.

Easily manageable and looking for a calming environment.

Likes her one-on-one time with her people

FAVOURITE THINGS

Loves to sniff

Close companionship with pats and cuddles

Treat lover

FACTS

Her name is Sweetie

She’s just over 11 years old

She’s a small staffy x

MEDICAL