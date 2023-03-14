Meet Sweetie

My name is Sweetie...
I’ve been in the shelter for over 55 days. I am an 11 year 3 month old desexed female Staffordshire Terrier mix. My colour is Blue.
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:
BACKGROUND
Sweetie came to through to the AWL as an abandonment case through the inspectors.
PERSONALITY POINTS
- Sweet and gentle demeanor.
- Easily manageable and looking for a calming environment.
- Likes her one-on-one time with her people
FAVOURITE THINGS
- Loves to sniff
- Close companionship with pats and cuddles
- Treat lover
FACTS
- Her name is Sweetie
- She’s just over 11 years old
- She’s a small staffy x
MEDICAL
- Microchipped, vaccinated and microchipped. Disclaimer for angular limb deformities, and has had a mastcell tumour.