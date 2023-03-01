The Dog House Australia

Meet Shorty

Meet Shorty

Get to know Shorty, the sociable and gentle Fox Terrier x Pomeranian from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.

My name is Shorty...

I’ve been in the shelter for 8 days. I am a 7 year old, desexed male Fox Terrier x Pomeranian. My colour is white/black.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Shorty was brought to AWL from the Shoalhaven pound. He was surrendered by his owner who no longer wanted to care for him. He’s adapted to the shelter quickly over the short time he’s been at AWL.

PERSONALITY POINTS

  • Sociable and friendly
  • Enjoys quieter and gentle interactions
  • Loves attention and patting

FAVOURITE THINGS

  • Playing with soft toys.
  • Being held and big cuddles.
  • Meeting new people and other dogs.

FACTS

  • His name is Shorty
  • He’s over 7 years old
  • He’s a small Fox Terrier, Pomeranian mixed breed.

MEDICAL

  • Desexed and routine dental on 17th, vaccinated and microchipped.
