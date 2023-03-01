Meet Shorty

My name is Shorty...

I’ve been in the shelter for 8 days. I am a 7 year old, desexed male Fox Terrier x Pomeranian. My colour is white/black.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Shorty was brought to AWL from the Shoalhaven pound. He was surrendered by his owner who no longer wanted to care for him. He’s adapted to the shelter quickly over the short time he’s been at AWL.

PERSONALITY POINTS

Sociable and friendly

Enjoys quieter and gentle interactions

Loves attention and patting

FAVOURITE THINGS

Playing with soft toys.

Being held and big cuddles.

Meeting new people and other dogs.

FACTS

His name is Shorty

He’s over 7 years old

He’s a small Fox Terrier, Pomeranian mixed breed.

MEDICAL