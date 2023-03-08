The Dog House Australia

EpisodesWeb ExtrasArticlesThe Dog House UK
More
Back

Meet Elly

Meet Elly

Get to know Elly, the energetic and cheeky Husky x Retriever from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.

My name is Elly...

I’ve been in the shelter for 60 days. I am a 2-year-old desexed female Husky x Retriever. My colour is black and white.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Elly was surrendered to AWL as the owner’s young son developed allergies to her and they could no longer keep her inside. When left outside she began trying to escape. Since being in the shelter, she has struggled in her kennel but has loved being out and about. She’s looking for an active family, possibly with kids, and could be rehomed with cats.

PERSONALITY POINTS

  • Energetic and cheeky girl.
  • Smart pooch who will need ongoing training
  • Enjoys meeting new people but has separation anxiety.

FAVOURITE THINGS

  • LOVES playing in the water.
  • Wrestling and tug of war.
  • Yodeling and having her voice heard.

FACTS

  • Her name is Elly.
  • She’s 2 years old.
  • She’s a Husky Mixed Breed Retriever

MEDICAL

  • Desexed, vaccinated and microchipped. No ongoing health issues.
Meet Mr Norman
NEXT STORY

Meet Mr Norman

Advertisement

Related Articles

Meet Mr Norman

Meet Mr Norman

Get to know Mr Norman, the sweet and sensitive maltese mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Doogie

Meet Doogie

Get to know Doogie, the sensitive and loving Whippet mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Where Are They Now: The Dog House Australia's Karin & Harlie

Where Are They Now: The Dog House Australia's Karin & Harlie

In season 2, Karin arrived at the AWL hoping to find a forever friend, and she got all of that and more when she met Harlie.
Meet Lolla

Meet Lolla

Get to know Lolla, the sweet and loving Bullmastiff mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Tess

Meet Tess

Get to know Tess, the sweet and playful Whippet mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.