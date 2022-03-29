The Dog House Australia

Meet Seth

Get to know Seth, the playful German Shepherd from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.

Allow me to introduce myself... My name is Seth,

And I am a 5 Month old, Male, German Shepherd, Mixed Breed, Unknown.

My Colour is Tan

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Seth came to AWL from a shelter in Dubbo so not much is known about his background, but he came in malnourished and skittish. He was placed with a foster carer who took the time to love him and get him used to people. He’s now only scared of strangers for about the first 10 seconds after he meets them. He’s a sweet boy who loves to play and loves his food – especially anything that isn’t dog food. He’s a puppy so he’s still a bit clumsy when he runs and he’s currently teething. He’s great with other dogs and kids.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • Sweet
  • Energetic
  • Playful

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Naps
  • Food
  • The beach

FACTS:

  • His name is Seth
  • He’s 5 months old
  • He’s a German Shepherd Mixed Breed
  • He has been in foster care with the AWL for several months

MEDICAL:

  • He had a bad virus called Parvo but has recovered now. Desexed and vaccinated.

Animal Id: 68185

Adoption Fee: $550.00

