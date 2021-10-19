The Dog House Australia

Meet Schnitzel

Get to know Schnitzel, the energetic mixed breed Kelpie from season one of The Dog House Australia.

Meet Schnitzel, she is a 2 year old, black and white mixed breed Kelpie.

Here's a little bit more about her:

BACKGROUND:

Schnitzel was surrendered by her owners as they could no longer care for her. She's had a rocky start to life and has come come a long way.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • She is a social butterfly, who is good with other dogs and very forgiving of people who aren’t experienced dog owners.
  • A typical working dog, she's clever and energetic.
  • She's a quiet, thoughtful girl, who will come out of her shell in time.

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Loves playing with her toys, especially her ball.
  • A real foodie, obsessed with treats.
  • She loves people and will do everything she can to make you love her.
Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play
Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

