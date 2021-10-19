Meet Schnitzel, she is a 2 year old, black and white mixed breed Kelpie.

Here's a little bit more about her:

BACKGROUND:

Schnitzel was surrendered by her owners as they could no longer care for her. She's had a rocky start to life and has come come a long way.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

She is a social butterfly, who is good with other dogs and very forgiving of people who aren’t experienced dog owners.

A typical working dog, she's clever and energetic.

She's a quiet, thoughtful girl, who will come out of her shell in time.

FAVOURITE THINGS: