Meet Schnitzel, she is a 2 year old, black and white mixed breed Kelpie.
Here's a little bit more about her:
BACKGROUND:
Schnitzel was surrendered by her owners as they could no longer care for her. She's had a rocky start to life and has come come a long way.
PERSONALITY POINTS:
- She is a social butterfly, who is good with other dogs and very forgiving of people who aren’t experienced dog owners.
- A typical working dog, she's clever and energetic.
- She's a quiet, thoughtful girl, who will come out of her shell in time.
FAVOURITE THINGS:
- Loves playing with her toys, especially her ball.
- A real foodie, obsessed with treats.
- She loves people and will do everything she can to make you love her.