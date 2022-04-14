Meet Sammy

Allow me to introduce myself...
My name is Sammy and I am a 4 Year 8 Month 1 Week old, Desexed Male, Fox Terrier, Mixed Breed. My Colour is Tan / White.
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:
BACKGROUND:
Sammy was surrendered to the AWL by his owners due to a family member having allergies to his fur. While he has grown in confidence, he would be best suited to a home without other dogs, and with older children, as he still needs some work with his handling. He is also reactive to bicycles
PERSONALITY POINTS:
- Cuddly and cute
- Chirpy little guy
- Does not like being left alone – will follow his people around everywhere
FAVOURITE THINGS:
- Walks
- His fluffy doughnut bed that he carries around the entire house
- Shaking his booty when he greets new people.
FACTS:
- His name is Sammy
- He’s just under 5 years old
- He’s a Fox Terrier mixed breed
- He has only just arrived at the shelter