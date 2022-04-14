Meet Sammy

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Sammy and I am a 4 Year 8 Month 1 Week old, Desexed Male, Fox Terrier, Mixed Breed. My Colour is Tan / White.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Sammy was surrendered to the AWL by his owners due to a family member having allergies to his fur. While he has grown in confidence, he would be best suited to a home without other dogs, and with older children, as he still needs some work with his handling. He is also reactive to bicycles

PERSONALITY POINTS:

Cuddly and cute

Chirpy little guy

Does not like being left alone – will follow his people around everywhere

FAVOURITE THINGS:

Walks

His fluffy doughnut bed that he carries around the entire house

Shaking his booty when he greets new people.

FACTS: