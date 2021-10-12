Meet Romeo, he is a one year old mixed breed Shih Tzu. His colour is white and grey.

This is what Romeo's carers have to say about him:

Romeo is not enjoying his time here in shelter as he is greatly missing a home environment. The feeling of security and comfort from a home is something Romeo is looking for. Romeo is good with new people however he can be a bit timid when he goes to see the vet. Once comfortable, Romeo should start to learn how to play with toys. He seems to not understand them as he has never had a toy for himself before. Romeo copes well by himself but he would be better suited in a home with inside access. Romeo is a great little dog who would suit most families and house types.

Here's a little bit more about Romeo:

BACKGROUND:

Sadly, Romeo's previous owner had to surrender him because he did not have enough time for him.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

He's a thoughtful young man.

He's looking for security and comfort.

He's a fussy eater and can be a bit particular about his treats.

FAVOURITE THINGS: