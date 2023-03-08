Meet Roley

My name is Roley...

I’ve been in the shelter for over 16 days I am a 10 year desexed male Pomeranian, mixed breed. My colour is tan.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Roley was transferred to the Kemps Creek shelter from another AWL branch, where he had been surrendered by his owners who could no longer care for him.

PERSONALITY POINTS

A sweet social boy

Calm and easygoing

Fluffy Floof with a charming smile

FAVOURITE THINGS

Cuddles on the couch

Quiet walks

Loves pats

FACTS

His name is Roley

He’s 10 years old

He is a small Pomeranian X

MEDICAL