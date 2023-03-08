The Dog House Australia

EpisodesWeb ExtrasArticlesThe Dog House UK
More
Back

Meet Roley

Meet Roley

Get to know Roley, the social and sweet Pomeranian from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.

My name is Roley...

I’ve been in the shelter for over 16 days I am a 10 year desexed male Pomeranian, mixed breed. My colour is tan.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Roley was transferred to the Kemps Creek shelter from another AWL branch, where he had been surrendered by his owners who could no longer care for him.

PERSONALITY POINTS

  • A sweet social boy
  • Calm and easygoing
  • Fluffy Floof with a charming smile

FAVOURITE THINGS

  • Cuddles on the couch
  • Quiet walks
  • Loves pats

FACTS

  • His name is Roley
  • He’s 10 years old
  • He is a small Pomeranian X

MEDICAL

  • Disclaimer for high grade heart murmur. Ongoing medical costs.
Meet Mr Norman
NEXT STORY

Meet Mr Norman

Advertisement

Related Articles

Meet Mr Norman

Meet Mr Norman

Get to know Mr Norman, the sweet and sensitive maltese mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Doogie

Meet Doogie

Get to know Doogie, the sensitive and loving Whippet mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Where Are They Now: The Dog House Australia's Karin & Harlie

Where Are They Now: The Dog House Australia's Karin & Harlie

In season 2, Karin arrived at the AWL hoping to find a forever friend, and she got all of that and more when she met Harlie.
Meet Lolla

Meet Lolla

Get to know Lolla, the sweet and loving Bullmastiff mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Tess

Meet Tess

Get to know Tess, the sweet and playful Whippet mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.