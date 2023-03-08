Meet Roley

My name is Roley...
I’ve been in the shelter for over 16 days I am a 10 year desexed male Pomeranian, mixed breed. My colour is tan.
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:
BACKGROUND
Roley was transferred to the Kemps Creek shelter from another AWL branch, where he had been surrendered by his owners who could no longer care for him.
PERSONALITY POINTS
- A sweet social boy
- Calm and easygoing
- Fluffy Floof with a charming smile
FAVOURITE THINGS
- Cuddles on the couch
- Quiet walks
- Loves pats
FACTS
- His name is Roley
- He’s 10 years old
- He is a small Pomeranian X
MEDICAL
- Disclaimer for high grade heart murmur. Ongoing medical costs.