Meet Raj

Get to know Raj, the cuddly Kelpie cross Rhodesian Ridgeback from season one of The Dog House Australia.

Meet Rajma, or Raj for short. He is a six year old Kelpie cross Rhodesian Ridgeback.

This is what Raj's carers have to say about him:

Raj is a sweet boy who really adores attention and pats from his human companions. He would really love a home all to himself where he doesn't need to share his bed, food or love with any other K9 friend. Raj really loves to play in the water, roll on his back in the grass and cuddle with his people.

Here's a little bit more about Raj:

BACKGROUND:

Raj was surrendered by his owners who were unable to continue caring for him. This experience has been hard for Raj, but he has come leaps and bounds during his time at AWL.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • Raj is a sweet boy who gets along well with humans.
  • He's outgoing and confident.
  • He is a big softie at heart and loves a cuddle.

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Playing in the water – shell pools are his favourite.
  • Soaking up some rays in the sun.
  • Pats from his human companions.
