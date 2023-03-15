Meet Prince

My name is Prince...
I’ve been in the shelter for over 30 days. I am a 2 years and 6 month old desexed male Pomeranian. My colour is Fawn.
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:
BACKGROUND
Prince was surrendered to the AWL vet clinic with a broken leg and the owners couldn’t pay his medical bills. He has been in foster for a month where he is becoming more and more confident. Could be in a home with cats and other dogs.
PERSONALITY POINTS
- Bouncy and playful boy
- Great with kids and meeting new people
- Slight separation anxiety on being left alone for long periods.
FAVOURITE THINGS
- Squeaky, soft toy play, especially his Santa toy.
- LOVES to play fetch and jump around.
- Being fussed over, cuddles and patting.
FACTS
- His name is Prince
- He’s just over 2 years old
- He’s a small Pomeranian
MEDICAL
- Desexed and microchipped. Vaccinated. Has a previously healed leg fracture, so no jumping off furniture.