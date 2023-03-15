Meet Prince

My name is Prince...

I’ve been in the shelter for over 30 days. I am a 2 years and 6 month old desexed male Pomeranian. My colour is Fawn.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Prince was surrendered to the AWL vet clinic with a broken leg and the owners couldn’t pay his medical bills. He has been in foster for a month where he is becoming more and more confident. Could be in a home with cats and other dogs.

PERSONALITY POINTS

Bouncy and playful boy

Great with kids and meeting new people

Slight separation anxiety on being left alone for long periods.

FAVOURITE THINGS

Squeaky, soft toy play, especially his Santa toy.

LOVES to play fetch and jump around.

Being fussed over, cuddles and patting.

FACTS

His name is Prince

He’s just over 2 years old

He’s a small Pomeranian

MEDICAL