Meet Prince

Get to know Prince, the bouncy and payful Pomeranian from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.

My name is Prince...

I’ve been in the shelter for over 30 days. I am a 2 years and 6 month old desexed male Pomeranian. My colour is Fawn.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Prince was surrendered to the AWL vet clinic with a broken leg and the owners couldn’t pay his medical bills. He has been in foster for a month where he is becoming more and more confident. Could be in a home with cats and other dogs.

PERSONALITY POINTS

  • Bouncy and playful boy
  • Great with kids and meeting new people
  • Slight separation anxiety on being left alone for long periods.

FAVOURITE THINGS

  • Squeaky, soft toy play, especially his Santa toy.
  • LOVES to play fetch and jump around.
  • Being fussed over, cuddles and patting.

FACTS

  • His name is Prince
  • He’s just over 2 years old
  • He’s a small Pomeranian

MEDICAL

  • Desexed and microchipped. Vaccinated. Has a previously healed leg fracture, so no jumping off furniture.
