Meet Oreo

Get to know Oreo, the curious and confident Staffordshire Tweeier from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.

My name is Oreo...

I am 11 month old desexed male Staffordshire Terrier, mixed breed. My colour is black & white.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Oreo was previously adopted from AWL but unfortunately brought back to the shelter as his owners could no longer care for him.

PERSONALITY POINTS

  • Confident and sweet
  • Toy motivated and very playful, ball of energy
  • Curious and keen to be outdoors on walks or in a yard playing

FAVOURITE THINGS

  • LOVES fetch and playing in the mud
  • Enjoys big belly scratches and rubs
  • Playing with toys in the shell pool

FACTS

  • His name is Oreo
  • He’s just under 1 years old
  • He’s a large Staffy x

MEDICAL

  • Desexed and microchipped
  • Vaccinated
