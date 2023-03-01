My name is Oreo...
I am 11 month old desexed male Staffordshire Terrier, mixed breed. My colour is black & white.
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:
BACKGROUND
Oreo was previously adopted from AWL but unfortunately brought back to the shelter as his owners could no longer care for him.
PERSONALITY POINTS
- Confident and sweet
- Toy motivated and very playful, ball of energy
- Curious and keen to be outdoors on walks or in a yard playing
FAVOURITE THINGS
- LOVES fetch and playing in the mud
- Enjoys big belly scratches and rubs
- Playing with toys in the shell pool
FACTS
- His name is Oreo
- He’s just under 1 years old
- He’s a large Staffy x
MEDICAL
- Desexed and microchipped
- Vaccinated