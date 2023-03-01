My name is Oreo...

I am 11 month old desexed male Staffordshire Terrier, mixed breed. My colour is black & white.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Oreo was previously adopted from AWL but unfortunately brought back to the shelter as his owners could no longer care for him.

PERSONALITY POINTS

Confident and sweet

Toy motivated and very playful, ball of energy

Curious and keen to be outdoors on walks or in a yard playing

FAVOURITE THINGS

LOVES fetch and playing in the mud

Enjoys big belly scratches and rubs

Playing with toys in the shell pool

FACTS

His name is Oreo

He’s just under 1 years old

He’s a large Staffy x

MEDICAL