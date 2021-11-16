Meet Onyx, he is a 3 year-old mixed breed Kelpie. His colour is black and tan.

This is what Onyx' carers have to say about him:

Onyx is a beautiful and friendly boy. He is a little bit shy with new people but he learns to trust very quickly. He enjoys resting his paw on people which we think is very cute. We are confident that he will thrive when he's given the love and attention he deserves in a home environment.

Here's a little bit more about Onyx:

BACKGROUND:

Onyx is a little underweight so he will need a home where he can gain some more weight. He may also suit a home with another dog.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

Friendly.

Great with other dogs.

Polite and well-mannered.

FAVOURITE THINGS: