Meet Olive

Allow me to introduce myself...
My name is Olive and I am a 2 year, 10 month, 3 week old desexed female, Mini Foxie, Mixed Breed. My colour is black & tan.
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:
BACKGROUND:
Olive was surrendered to the AWL’s Shoalhaven branch by her owners who were no longer able to care for her. She was then transferred to the Kemps Creek Shelter, along with several other dogs. She would be a dog that needs inside access and would not be suited to a home with cats.
PERSONALITY POINTS:
- Shy little girl - Can be slow to warm up
- Sweet cutie-pie
- The perfect lap dog
FAVOURITE THINGS:
- Getting to know new people
- Treats
- Sitting quietly on the couch with her humans
FACTS:
- Her name is Olive
- She’s around 4 years old
- She’s a Mini Foxie
- She has only just arrived at the shelter
MEDICAL:
- Ready for adoption.