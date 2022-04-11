Meet Olive

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Olive and I am a 2 year, 10 month, 3 week old desexed female, Mini Foxie, Mixed Breed. My colour is black & tan.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Olive was surrendered to the AWL’s Shoalhaven branch by her owners who were no longer able to care for her. She was then transferred to the Kemps Creek Shelter, along with several other dogs. She would be a dog that needs inside access and would not be suited to a home with cats.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

Shy little girl - Can be slow to warm up

Sweet cutie-pie

The perfect lap dog

FAVOURITE THINGS:

Getting to know new people

Treats

Sitting quietly on the couch with her humans

FACTS:

Her name is Olive

She’s around 4 years old

She’s a Mini Foxie

She has only just arrived at the shelter

MEDICAL: