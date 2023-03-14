The Dog House Australia

EpisodesWeb ExtrasArticlesThe Dog House UK
More
Back

Meet Neon

Meet Neon

Get to know Neon, the active and bouncy Dalmation from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.

My name is Neon...

I’ve been in the shelter for 40 days. I am an 8 month old desexed male Dalmation mix. My colour is liver and white.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Neon was surrendered to AWL as his elderly owners couldn’t keep up with his active, excitable nature.

PERSONALITY POINTS

  • Unique looking fellow
  • Very active and bouncy
  • Scent driven and always follows his nose

FAVOURITE THINGS

  • Learning new tricks.
  • Very treat motivated
  • Loves playing with other dogs.

FACTS

  • His name is Neon
  • He’s 8 months old
  • He’s a Dalmatian, mixed breed.

MEDICAL

  • Desexed and microchipped.
  • Vaccinated. Previously on drops for ear infection.
Meet Mr Norman
NEXT STORY

Meet Mr Norman

Advertisement

Related Articles

Meet Mr Norman

Meet Mr Norman

Get to know Mr Norman, the sweet and sensitive maltese mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Doogie

Meet Doogie

Get to know Doogie, the sensitive and loving Whippet mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Where Are They Now: The Dog House Australia's Karin & Harlie

Where Are They Now: The Dog House Australia's Karin & Harlie

In season 2, Karin arrived at the AWL hoping to find a forever friend, and she got all of that and more when she met Harlie.
Meet Lolla

Meet Lolla

Get to know Lolla, the sweet and loving Bullmastiff mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Tess

Meet Tess

Get to know Tess, the sweet and playful Whippet mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.