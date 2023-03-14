My name is Neon...

I’ve been in the shelter for 40 days. I am an 8 month old desexed male Dalmation mix. My colour is liver and white.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Neon was surrendered to AWL as his elderly owners couldn’t keep up with his active, excitable nature.

PERSONALITY POINTS

Unique looking fellow

Very active and bouncy

Scent driven and always follows his nose

FAVOURITE THINGS

Learning new tricks.

Very treat motivated

Loves playing with other dogs.

FACTS

His name is Neon

He’s 8 months old

He’s a Dalmatian, mixed breed.

MEDICAL