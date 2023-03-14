My name is Neon...
I’ve been in the shelter for 40 days. I am an 8 month old desexed male Dalmation mix. My colour is liver and white.
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:
BACKGROUND
Neon was surrendered to AWL as his elderly owners couldn’t keep up with his active, excitable nature.
PERSONALITY POINTS
- Unique looking fellow
- Very active and bouncy
- Scent driven and always follows his nose
FAVOURITE THINGS
- Learning new tricks.
- Very treat motivated
- Loves playing with other dogs.
FACTS
- His name is Neon
- He’s 8 months old
- He’s a Dalmatian, mixed breed.
MEDICAL
- Desexed and microchipped.
- Vaccinated. Previously on drops for ear infection.