Meet Mr Norman

My name is Mr Norman...

I’ve been in the shelter for over 90 days. I am a 4 year old desexed male Maltese mix. My colour is golden.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Mr Norman was medically surrendered by his owner after he suffered major wounds to his leg after a suspected dog fight. Unfortunately, his injuries were so severe that his leg had to be amputated, so he can be uncomfortable with touch.

PERSONALITY POINTS

Sweet and sensitive

Three-legs but it doesn’t slow him down.

Curious and loves an adventure

FAVOURITE THINGS

Running around

Toys

Absolutely loves cats

FACTS

His name is Mr Norman

He’s 4 years old

He’s a small Maltese X

MEDICAL