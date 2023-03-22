The Dog House Australia

Meet Mr Norman

Meet Mr Norman

Get to know Mr Norman, the sweet and sensitive maltese mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.

My name is Mr Norman...

I’ve been in the shelter for over 90 days. I am a 4 year old desexed male Maltese mix. My colour is golden.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Mr Norman was medically surrendered by his owner after he suffered major wounds to his leg after a suspected dog fight. Unfortunately, his injuries were so severe that his leg had to be amputated, so he can be uncomfortable with touch.

PERSONALITY POINTS

  • Sweet and sensitive
  • Three-legs but it doesn’t slow him down.
  • Curious and loves an adventure

FAVOURITE THINGS

  • Running around
  • Toys
  • Absolutely loves cats

FACTS

  • His name is Mr Norman
  • He’s 4 years old
  • He’s a small Maltese X

MEDICAL

  • Desexed, microchipped and vaccinated. Has disclaimer for leg amputation. Need to check if still on behaviour meds in foster. Will need to go to new home with them.
