Meet Missy, she is a 7-9 year old, tri color Shih Tzu cross Maltese.
This is what Missy's carers have to say about her:
Missy is an easy-going and friendly little lady. She came to us with several of her grown up puppies. We think she's around 7-9 years old.
Here's a little bit more about Missy:
BACKGROUND:
Missy was surrendered to the AWL after her elderly owner was admitted to hospital, and unfortunately passed away.
PERSONALITY POINTS:
- She's good with cats, and seems to get along well with other dogs.
- She's easily handled.
- Very easy-going.
FAVOURITE THINGS:
- Pats!