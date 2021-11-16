The Dog House Australia

Meet Missy

Get to know Missy, the easy going Shih Tzu cross Maltese from season one of The Dog House Australia.

Meet Missy, she is a 7-9 year old, tri color Shih Tzu cross Maltese.

This is what Missy's carers have to say about her:

Missy is an easy-going and friendly little lady. She came to us with several of her grown up puppies. We think she's around 7-9 years old.

Here's a little bit more about Missy:

BACKGROUND:

Missy was surrendered to the AWL after her elderly owner was admitted to hospital, and unfortunately passed away.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • She's good with cats, and seems to get along well with other dogs.
  • She's easily handled.
  • Very easy-going.

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Pats!
