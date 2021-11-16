Meet Missy, she is a 7-9 year old, tri color Shih Tzu cross Maltese.

This is what Missy's carers have to say about her:

Missy is an easy-going and friendly little lady. She came to us with several of her grown up puppies. We think she's around 7-9 years old.

Here's a little bit more about Missy:

BACKGROUND:

Missy was surrendered to the AWL after her elderly owner was admitted to hospital, and unfortunately passed away.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

She's good with cats, and seems to get along well with other dogs.

She's easily handled.

Very easy-going.

FAVOURITE THINGS: