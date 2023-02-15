The Dog House Australia

Meet Missy

Get to know Missy, the curious and bouncy Jack Russell from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.

My name is Coke...

I’ve been in the shelter for over 16 days. I am a 2 year 3 month old desexed female mixed breed Jack Russell. My colour is tan / white.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Missy was surrendered to an AWL branch in Northern NSW. Her owner was moving and could not take Missy with her. She was transferred to the Kemps Creek shelter along with another dog. She would need to go to a home with solid fencing and be slowly introduced to spending time alone.

PERSONALITY POINTS

  • Curious little lady
  • Beautiful and Bouncy
  • Can be shy at first but warms up quickly.

FAVOURITE THINGS

  • Pats and cuddles
  • Being fussed over
  • Hanging out with her favourite people

FACTS

  • Her name is Missy
  • She’s just over 2 years old
  • She is a small Jack Russell Terrier mixed breed

MEDICAL

  • Desexed, microchipped and vaccinated.
Meet Turkey
Meet Turkey

