Meet Missy

My name is Coke...

I’ve been in the shelter for over 16 days. I am a 2 year 3 month old desexed female mixed breed Jack Russell. My colour is tan / white.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Missy was surrendered to an AWL branch in Northern NSW. Her owner was moving and could not take Missy with her. She was transferred to the Kemps Creek shelter along with another dog. She would need to go to a home with solid fencing and be slowly introduced to spending time alone.

PERSONALITY POINTS

Curious little lady

Beautiful and Bouncy

Can be shy at first but warms up quickly.

FAVOURITE THINGS

Pats and cuddles

Being fussed over

Hanging out with her favourite people

FACTS

Her name is Missy

She’s just over 2 years old

She is a small Jack Russell Terrier mixed breed

MEDICAL