The Dog House Australia

EpisodesWeb ExtrasApply NowArticles
More
Back

Meet Milo

Meet Milo

Get to know Milo, the sweet and loyal Kelpie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Milo and I am a 10 year 7 month 3 week old female Kelpie, mixed breed. My colour is tan / black.

I'm OK with Cats and OK with Dogs.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Milo arrived at AWL as a medical owner surrender. The owners wanted to euthanise her due to old age, and lumps on her side that they financially could not get removed.

Milo walks nicely on the lead and seems to be happy around other dogs. She did show signs of mild separation anxiety during her assessment. Milo would be best suited to family with other dogs or kids as long as on the calmer side of things. She could also be rehomed with cats.

PERSONALITY POINTS

  • Sweet older lady who still has lots of Kelpie energy to burn despite her age
  • Gorgeous smile
  • Very loyal – loves people and wants to do everything with them

FAVOURITE THINGS

  • Rolling in the grass
  • Adores water
  • Sniffing new things

FACTS

  • Her name is Milo
  • She’s a kelpie x
  • She’s just under 11 years old
  • She has only been at the shelter for a few weeks.

MEDICAL

  • Medically cleared and ready for adoption.
Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play
NEXT STORY

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Advertisement

Related Articles

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Do you like dogs? Because 10 play has gone barking mad for dog shows.
Meet Sookie

Meet Sookie

Get to know Sookie, the cheeky and small Daschund x Terrier from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Yoga

Meet Yoga

Get to know Yoga, the timid and delicate Mini Foxie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Lambkins

Meet Lambkins

Get to know Lambkins, the timid Maltese from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Davey

Meet Davey

Get to know Davey, the excitable and smart Border Collie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.