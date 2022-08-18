Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Milo and I am a 10 year 7 month 3 week old female Kelpie, mixed breed. My colour is tan / black.

I'm OK with Cats and OK with Dogs.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Milo arrived at AWL as a medical owner surrender. The owners wanted to euthanise her due to old age, and lumps on her side that they financially could not get removed.

Milo walks nicely on the lead and seems to be happy around other dogs. She did show signs of mild separation anxiety during her assessment. Milo would be best suited to family with other dogs or kids as long as on the calmer side of things. She could also be rehomed with cats.

PERSONALITY POINTS

Sweet older lady who still has lots of Kelpie energy to burn despite her age

Gorgeous smile

Very loyal – loves people and wants to do everything with them

FAVOURITE THINGS

Rolling in the grass

Adores water

Sniffing new things

FACTS

Her name is Milo

She’s a kelpie x

She’s just under 11 years old

She has only been at the shelter for a few weeks.

MEDICAL