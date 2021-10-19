Meet Martin, he is a friendly, tricolor Shih Tzu cross Maltese.
This is what Martin's carers have to say about him:
Martin is a great little man, with a personality to match. He is gentle and perfectly lovely around people. He is a lovely small breed dog that would be an amazing addition to most couples and families. He is looking to be part of your outings, gathering and activities.
Here's a little bit more about Martin:
PERSONALITY POINTS:
- Super friendly.
- Loves everybody.
- Very gentle.
FAVOURITE THINGS:
- Spending time with his people.
- Ear scratches and chin rubs.
- Lots of pats.