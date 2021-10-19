The Dog House Australia

Meet Martin

Get to know Martin, the charming Shih Tzu cross Maltese from season one of The Dog House Australia.

Meet Martin, he is a friendly, tricolor Shih Tzu cross Maltese.

This is what Martin's carers have to say about him:

Martin is a great little man, with a personality to match. He is gentle and perfectly lovely around people. He is a lovely small breed dog that would be an amazing addition to most couples and families. He is looking to be part of your outings, gathering and activities.

Here's a little bit more about Martin:

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • Super friendly.
  • Loves everybody.
  • Very gentle.

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Spending time with his people.
  • Ear scratches and chin rubs.
  • Lots of pats.
Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play
Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

