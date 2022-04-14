Meet Martin

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Martin and I am a 1 Year 3 Week old, Male, Staffordshire Terrier, Mixed Breed. My Colour is Brown.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Martin was transferred to the AWL from a local pound. He was found abandoned in a park, malnourished and emaciated. Since arriving at the shelter, Martin has been on a weight gain management plan, and is making great progress.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

Super cuddly

Sweet and loving boy

Resilient

FAVOURITE THINGS:

Snacks

Spending time with his people

Lying on your lap

FACTS:

His name is Martin

He’s a staffy X

He’s just over 1 year old

He has been at the shelter for several months

MEDICAL: