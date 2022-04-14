The Dog House Australia

Meet Martin

Get to know Martin, the sweet and loving Staffordshire Terrier from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Martin and I am a 1 Year 3 Week old, Male, Staffordshire Terrier, Mixed Breed. My Colour is Brown.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Martin was transferred to the AWL from a local pound. He was found abandoned in a park, malnourished and emaciated. Since arriving at the shelter, Martin has been on a weight gain management plan, and is making great progress.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • Super cuddly
  • Sweet and loving boy
  • Resilient

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Snacks
  • Spending time with his people
  • Lying on your lap

FACTS:

  • His name is Martin
  • He’s a staffy X
  • He’s just over 1 year old
  • He has been at the shelter for several months

MEDICAL:

  • On a weight gain management plan that will need to continue until he reaches his goal weight.
Related Articles

