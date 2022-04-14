Meet Martin

Allow me to introduce myself...
My name is Martin and I am a 1 Year 3 Week old, Male, Staffordshire Terrier, Mixed Breed. My Colour is Brown.
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:
BACKGROUND:
Martin was transferred to the AWL from a local pound. He was found abandoned in a park, malnourished and emaciated. Since arriving at the shelter, Martin has been on a weight gain management plan, and is making great progress.
PERSONALITY POINTS:
- Super cuddly
- Sweet and loving boy
- Resilient
FAVOURITE THINGS:
- Snacks
- Spending time with his people
- Lying on your lap
FACTS:
- His name is Martin
- He’s a staffy X
- He’s just over 1 year old
- He has been at the shelter for several months
MEDICAL:
- On a weight gain management plan that will need to continue until he reaches his goal weight.