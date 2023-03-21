The Dog House Australia

EpisodesWeb ExtrasArticlesThe Dog House UK
More
Back

Meet Lolla

Meet Lolla

Get to know Lolla, the sweet and loving Bullmastiff mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.

My name is Lolla...

I’ve been in the shelter for 18 days. I am a 7 year 7 month old desexed female Bullmastiff mix. My colour is white.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Lolla was transferred to AWL earlier this year. She was adopted quite quickly, however was brought back 3 months later, as her new owner couldn’t handle her being so strong.

PERSONALITY POINTS

  • Very sweet and loving nature.
  • Can be timid in new situations and may need time to assess her surroundings.
  • Calm and placid energy.

FAVOURITE THINGS

  • Loves cuddles at any time of day.
  • Enjoys wrestling in the yard with her handler.
  • Likes to meet and play with other dogs.

FACTS

  • Her name is Lolla
  • She is over 7 years old
  • She’s a large Bullmastif

MEDICAL

  • Desexed and microchipped. Vaccinated.
  • Metacarpals – pain meds, radiographs. Hip dysplasia. Old fracture that’s healing. ¼ lame. (4 is the lamest). Fractured her 2nd and 3rd metacarpal and may need further x-rays/treatment in the future.
Meet Mr Norman
NEXT STORY

Meet Mr Norman

Advertisement

Related Articles

Meet Mr Norman

Meet Mr Norman

Get to know Mr Norman, the sweet and sensitive maltese mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Doogie

Meet Doogie

Get to know Doogie, the sensitive and loving Whippet mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Where Are They Now: The Dog House Australia's Karin & Harlie

Where Are They Now: The Dog House Australia's Karin & Harlie

In season 2, Karin arrived at the AWL hoping to find a forever friend, and she got all of that and more when she met Harlie.
Meet Tess

Meet Tess

Get to know Tess, the sweet and playful Whippet mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Archie

Meet Archie

Get to know Archie, the vocal and playful Visla from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.