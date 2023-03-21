Meet Lolla

My name is Lolla...
I’ve been in the shelter for 18 days. I am a 7 year 7 month old desexed female Bullmastiff mix. My colour is white.
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:
BACKGROUND
Lolla was transferred to AWL earlier this year. She was adopted quite quickly, however was brought back 3 months later, as her new owner couldn’t handle her being so strong.
PERSONALITY POINTS
- Very sweet and loving nature.
- Can be timid in new situations and may need time to assess her surroundings.
- Calm and placid energy.
FAVOURITE THINGS
- Loves cuddles at any time of day.
- Enjoys wrestling in the yard with her handler.
- Likes to meet and play with other dogs.
FACTS
- Her name is Lolla
- She is over 7 years old
- She’s a large Bullmastif
MEDICAL
- Desexed and microchipped. Vaccinated.
- Metacarpals – pain meds, radiographs. Hip dysplasia. Old fracture that’s healing. ¼ lame. (4 is the lamest). Fractured her 2nd and 3rd metacarpal and may need further x-rays/treatment in the future.