Meet Lolla

My name is Lolla...

I’ve been in the shelter for 18 days. I am a 7 year 7 month old desexed female Bullmastiff mix. My colour is white.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Lolla was transferred to AWL earlier this year. She was adopted quite quickly, however was brought back 3 months later, as her new owner couldn’t handle her being so strong.

PERSONALITY POINTS

Very sweet and loving nature.

Can be timid in new situations and may need time to assess her surroundings.

Calm and placid energy.

FAVOURITE THINGS

Loves cuddles at any time of day.

Enjoys wrestling in the yard with her handler.

Likes to meet and play with other dogs.

FACTS

Her name is Lolla

She is over 7 years old

She’s a large Bullmastif

MEDICAL