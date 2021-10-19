Meet Lilly, she is a 3 year old, tan and black mixed breed Pug.
This is what Lilly's carers have to say about her:
Lilly is a beautiful girl. She’s friendly and approachable and can be easily managed. She likes walks and is comfortable in a harness and collar. She loves to say hello to people and isn’t fearful of the vet. She’s comfortable in her own skin and is just a very easy pooch! She loves food and toys and she can sit- what a catch!
Here's a little bit more about Lilly:
BACKGROUND:
Lily came to the shelter as she has some health issues and her previous owner couldn't afford her vet treatment. Because she loves humans so much, she might get a bit of separation anxiety but in general she is an easy-going dog.
PERSONALITY POINTS:
- She’s very friendly and easy-going.
- She’s a confident little thing.
- She’s cheeky and has been known to show off a little when she meets other dogs.
FAVOURITE THINGS:
- Food!
- Socialising with other dogs – she’s a social butterfly.
- Going for walks.