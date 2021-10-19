Meet Lilly, she is a 3 year old, tan and black mixed breed Pug.

This is what Lilly's carers have to say about her:

Lilly is a beautiful girl. She’s friendly and approachable and can be easily managed. She likes walks and is comfortable in a harness and collar. She loves to say hello to people and isn’t fearful of the vet. She’s comfortable in her own skin and is just a very easy pooch! She loves food and toys and she can sit- what a catch!

Here's a little bit more about Lilly:

BACKGROUND:

Lily came to the shelter as she has some health issues and her previous owner couldn't afford her vet treatment. Because she loves humans so much, she might get a bit of separation anxiety but in general she is an easy-going dog.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

She’s very friendly and easy-going.

She’s a confident little thing.

She’s cheeky and has been known to show off a little when she meets other dogs.

FAVOURITE THINGS: