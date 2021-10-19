The Dog House Australia

EpisodesWeb ExtrasApply NowArticles
More
Back

Meet Lilly

Meet Lilly

Get to know Lilly, the easy-going mixed breed Pug from season one of The Dog House Australia.

Meet Lilly, she is a 3 year old, tan and black mixed breed Pug.

This is what Lilly's carers have to say about her:

Lilly is a beautiful girl. She’s friendly and approachable and can be easily managed. She likes walks and is comfortable in a harness and collar. She loves to say hello to people and isn’t fearful of the vet. She’s comfortable in her own skin and is just a very easy pooch! She loves food and toys and she can sit- what a catch!

Here's a little bit more about Lilly:

BACKGROUND:

Lily came to the shelter as she has some health issues and her previous owner couldn't afford her vet treatment. Because she loves humans so much, she might get a bit of separation anxiety but in general she is an easy-going dog.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • She’s very friendly and easy-going.
  • She’s a confident little thing.
  • She’s cheeky and has been known to show off a little when she meets other dogs.

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Food!
  • Socialising with other dogs – she’s a social butterfly.
  • Going for walks.
Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play
NEXT STORY

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Advertisement

Related Articles

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Do you like dogs? Because 10 play has gone barking mad for dog shows.
Meet Sookie

Meet Sookie

Get to know Sookie, the cheeky and small Daschund x Terrier from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Yoga

Meet Yoga

Get to know Yoga, the timid and delicate Mini Foxie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Lambkins

Meet Lambkins

Get to know Lambkins, the timid Maltese from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Milo

Meet Milo

Get to know Milo, the sweet and loyal Kelpie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.